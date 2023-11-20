Ford Motor Co. [F] Revenue clocked in at $174.23 billion, down -7.22% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Ford Motor Co. [NYSE: F] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM that John Lawler to Discuss Plan to Compete and Grow with Ford+ at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference.

Ford CFO John Lawler will discuss how the company is meeting evolving customer needs through the Ford+ plan for growth and value creation at the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference. The session will be hosted by Dan Levy, senior equity research analyst, on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 10:10 a.m. ET.

Lawler will share updates on how Ford’s segmentation into three customer-focused businesses – Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro – drives differentiated performance, transparency, accountability and disciplined capital allocation decisions. Additionally, he will discuss the strength and flexibility of the company’s product portfolio of gas-powered, hybrid and electric vehicles to meet customer demand, and how Ford Integrated Services creates stronger customer relationships as well as high-margin, recurring revenue streams for Ford.

A sum of 36308683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 50.10M shares. Ford Motor Co. shares reached a high of $10.3199 and dropped to a low of $10.19 until finishing in the latest session at $10.27.

The one-year F stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.87. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Co. [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $13.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 7.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Co. [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Ford Motor Co. [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Co. [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.88. Ford Motor Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.25.

Return on Total Capital for F is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ford Motor Co. [F] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.86. Additionally, F Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ford Motor Co. [F] managed to generate an average of -$11,451 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Ford Motor Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co. go to -9.46%.

Ford Motor Co. [F] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in F stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.