For JD.com Inc ADR [JD], Analyst sees a drop to $39. What next?

JD.com Inc ADR [NASDAQ: JD] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.785 during the day while it closed the day at $27.61. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM that JD.com Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

JD.com Inc ADR stock has also gained 7.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JD stock has declined by -16.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.25% and lost -50.81% year-on date.

The market cap for JD stock reached $37.62 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.22M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 11550874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc ADR [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $43.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc ADR is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.14.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc ADR [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.18. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for JD.com Inc ADR [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.99, while it was recorded at 27.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.18 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc ADR [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc ADR [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc ADR [JD] managed to generate an average of $26,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc ADR [JD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc ADR go to 19.23%.

JD.com Inc ADR [JD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.