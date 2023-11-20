Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] Revenue clocked in at $0.55 million, down -97.56% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [NASDAQ: FFIE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.13%. The company report on November 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM that Faraday Future Delivers Latest FF 91 2.0 to Automotive Enthusiast and Purist Group Founder Sean Lee.

Mr. Lee has spent months of Co-Creation efforts involving his testing and driving the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance both on and off the racetrack.

FF hosted its annual food drive and has partnered with the non-profit organization Purist Group, to benefit underprivileged and less fortunate children and families.

Over the last 12 months, FFIE stock dropped by -98.49%. The one-year Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.93. The average equity rating for FFIE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.56 million, with 7.04 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, FFIE stock reached a trading volume of 16404798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $800.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

FFIE Stock Performance Analysis:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.13. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -51.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.69 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7827, while it was recorded at 0.6939 for the last single week of trading, and 19.6962 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -84.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.12. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,712 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc [FFIE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.