Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] – find out why.

Vale S.A. ADR [NYSE: VALE] closed the trading session at $15.14 on 11/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.10, while the highest price level was $15.265. The company report on December 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM that STEADRIGHT ANNOUNCES NEW EXPERIENCED CRITICAL MINERALS BOARD MEMBER.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.10 percent and weekly performance of 3.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.00M shares, VALE reached to a volume of 18123109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $16.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 1.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Vale S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. ADR is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VALE stock trade performance evaluation

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 18.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.66, while it was recorded at 15.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.33 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +44.59. Vale S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Total Capital for VALE is now 33.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.45. Additionally, VALE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] managed to generate an average of $1,334,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Vale S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. ADR go to -12.46%.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VALE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VALE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.