Citigroup Inc [C] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $43

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM that Citibank Offers Exclusive Opportunity to Catch UEFA Champions League Final Live in London in Partnership with Mastercard®.

One child from Singapore will accompany player onto the field during the final .

Citibank is launching its first football promotional campaign in Singapore, giving its customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the prestigious UEFA Champions League Final live in London.

A sum of 15417713 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.62M shares. Citigroup Inc shares reached a high of $45.3875 and dropped to a low of $44.65 until finishing in the latest session at $45.36.

The one-year C stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.41. The average equity rating for C stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Citigroup Inc [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $50.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46.

C Stock Performance Analysis:

Citigroup Inc [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.92 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.23, while it was recorded at 44.39 for the last single week of trading, and 45.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citigroup Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

C Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 1.20%.

Citigroup Inc [C] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.