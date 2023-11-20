Carnival Corp. [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $20.04 billion, up 83.50% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Carnival Corp. [NYSE: CCL] price plunged by -0.14 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM that ‘Cake Me Away’ Presents Pastry Team Favorites in New Dessert Extravaganza for Guests on Holland America Line Cruises.

More than 22 decorative cakes and trendy, mini-jar cakes added to Lido Market’s Sweet Spot in time for National Cake Day November 26.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pastry chefs across Holland America Line’s fleet are showcasing their favorite creations during Cake Me Away, a new Lido Market dessert celebration. Debuting on board in time for National Cake Day Nov. 26, Cake Me Away displays more than 22 tantalizing five-layer cakes in 16 decadent flavors, with extra servings of the most popular types.

A sum of 25283581 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.16M shares. Carnival Corp. shares reached a high of $15.0101 and dropped to a low of $14.64 until finishing in the latest session at $14.79.

- Advertisements -

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.41. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.04, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corp. [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.91. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 29.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.13, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corp. [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Carnival Corp. [CCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.