Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] is -98.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [NASDAQ: BRSH] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, up 4.58%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Brüush Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) (the “Company”), today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on November 15, 2023 notifying the Company that the Company is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) because the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “BRSH.”

The Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until May 13, 2024 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company’s common shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is now -98.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRSH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.31 and lowest of $0.1552 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.25, which means current price is +10.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, BRSH reached a trading volume of 12761355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRSH shares is $141.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has BRSH stock performed recently?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.06. With this latest performance, BRSH shares dropped by -75.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.13 for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7372, while it was recorded at 0.1695 for the last single week of trading, and 5.0482 for the last 200 days.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -347.66 and a Gross Margin at +11.13. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -332.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH] managed to generate an average of -$796,843 per employee.Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.12 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Insider trade positions for Bruush Oral Care Inc. [BRSH]

The top three institutional holders of BRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.