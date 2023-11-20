AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AGE] is -22.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AMEX: AGE] slipped around -0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, down -26.65%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Serina Therapeutics Announces POZ Polymer Technology License Agreement with Pfizer.

Provides access to Serina POZ polymer technology for potential use in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc stock is now -22.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.52 and lowest of $0.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.00, which means current price is +19.17% above from all time high which was touched on 06/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.40K shares, AGE reached a trading volume of 10917741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AGE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgeX Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 181.40.

How has AGE stock performed recently?

AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.45. With this latest performance, AGE shares dropped by -34.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.52 for AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6744, while it was recorded at 0.5579 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6646 for the last 200 days.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Additionally, AGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,987.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 559.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,162,444 per employee.AgeX Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Insider trade positions for AgeX Therapeutics Inc [AGE]

The top three institutional holders of AGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.