Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Stock trading around $24.79 per share: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.52%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Affirm Reports First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended September 30, 2023. The results, which include a shareholder letter furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, can be found on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com.

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Over the last 12 months, AFRM stock rose by 63.96%. The one-year Affirm Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.71. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 3.16, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.46 billion, with 237.23 million shares outstanding and 224.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.78M shares, AFRM stock reached a trading volume of 11147579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $19.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.52. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 35.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 24.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.97. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$453,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.