WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] moved up 1.15: Why It’s Important

WEC Energy Group Inc [NYSE: WEC] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $83.325 during the day while it closed the day at $82.37. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM that WEC Energy Group reports third-quarter results.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today reported net income of $316.0 million, or $1.00 per share, for the third quarter of 2023 — up from $302.0 million, or 96 cents per share, in last year’s third quarter.

For the first nine months of 2023, the company recorded net income of $1.11 billion, or $3.52 per share — down from $1.16 billion, or $3.65 per share, in the corresponding period a year ago.

WEC Energy Group Inc stock has also gained 3.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEC stock has declined by -4.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.80% and lost -12.15% year-on date.

The market cap for WEC stock reached $25.98 billion, with 315.43 million shares outstanding and 314.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, WEC reached a trading volume of 2945439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $88.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEC in the course of the last twelve months was 85.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

WEC stock trade performance evaluation

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, WEC shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.48, while it was recorded at 81.00 for the last single week of trading, and 88.68 for the last 200 days.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.81 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. WEC Energy Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.68.

Return on Total Capital for WEC is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.94. Additionally, WEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] managed to generate an average of $200,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.WEC Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc go to 5.70%.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.