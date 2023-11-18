Ameren Corp. [AEE] Is Currently -1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ameren Corp. [NYSE: AEE] loss -1.16% on the last trading session, reaching $76.78 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:18 PM that Ameren Announces Pricing of Senior Notes due 2026.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) announced today the pricing of a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.70% senior notes due 2026 at 99.871% of their principal amount. The transaction is expected to close on November 20, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ameren intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including to repay a portion of its short-term debt.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, AEE reached a trading volume of 3168626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $82.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ameren Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corp. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for AEE stock

Ameren Corp. [AEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, AEE shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Ameren Corp. [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.14, while it was recorded at 76.57 for the last single week of trading, and 82.52 for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corp. [AEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameren Corp. [AEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.04 and a Gross Margin at +25.81. Ameren Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.50.

Return on Total Capital for AEE is now 6.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameren Corp. [AEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.65. Additionally, AEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameren Corp. [AEE] managed to generate an average of $116,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Ameren Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

Ameren Corp. [AEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corp. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ameren Corp. [AEE]

