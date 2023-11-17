why Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc [SKWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.33

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc [NASDAQ: SKWD] loss -2.65% on the last trading session, reaching $30.82 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:23 PM that Westaim Announces Pricing of Skyward Specialty’s Upsized Follow-On Offering.

The Westaim Corporation (“Westaim” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WED) today announces the pricing of the Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.TM (NASDAQ: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty”) upsized follow-on offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”), with 2,150,000 Shares being sold by Skyward Specialty and an upsized 2,850,000 Shares being sold by Westaim at a price of US$30.50 per Share. Westaim has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 Shares at the same price per Share. The Offering is expected to close on November 20, 2023 subject to customary closing conditions.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc represents 37.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.16 billion with the latest information. SKWD stock price has been found in the range of $30.50 to $31.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 458.49K shares, SKWD reached a trading volume of 2974026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc [SKWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKWD shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKWD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84.

Trading performance analysis for SKWD stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc [SKWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, SKWD shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.52 for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc [SKWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.17, while it was recorded at 31.19 for the last single week of trading, and 23.96 for the last 200 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc [SKWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc [SKWD]

