why DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.45

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [NASDAQ: XRAY] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $29.32 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM that Dentsply Sirona to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023, at 8:30 am GMT.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc represents 215.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.21 billion with the latest information. XRAY stock price has been found in the range of $28.80 to $29.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 4639477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $34.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for XRAY stock

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.26, while it was recorded at 28.36 for the last single week of trading, and 37.20 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.22.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.34. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$63,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc go to 8.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]

The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XRAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.