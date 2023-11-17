why Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.98

Borr Drilling Ltd [NYSE: BORR] loss -1.28% on the last trading session, reaching $6.15 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM that Borr Drilling Limited – Q3 2023 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited’s third quarter 2023 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on November 16, 2023.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:.

Borr Drilling Ltd represents 228.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.57 billion with the latest information. BORR stock price has been found in the range of $6.02 to $6.775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, BORR reached a trading volume of 3308794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BORR shares is $9.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BORR stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Borr Drilling Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borr Drilling Ltd is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BORR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for BORR stock

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, BORR shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BORR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +14.06. Borr Drilling Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.98.

Return on Total Capital for BORR is now 0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.39. Additionally, BORR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR] managed to generate an average of -$1,124,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Borr Drilling Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Borr Drilling Ltd [BORR]

The top three institutional holders of BORR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BORR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BORR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.