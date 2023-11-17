Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] Is Currently -4.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Warner Music Group Corp [NASDAQ: WMG] slipped around -1.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.24 at the close of the session, down -4.90%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights.

Eclipsed $6 billion of total revenue for the first time in WMG’s history.

Warner Music Group Corp stock is now -10.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMG Stock saw the intraday high of $32.56 and lowest of $30.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.76, which means current price is +32.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, WMG reached a trading volume of 2965991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $35.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 57.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

How has WMG stock performed recently?

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, WMG shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 32.46 for the last single week of trading, and 30.59 for the last 200 days.

Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. Warner Music Group Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 18.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 594.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,640.13. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,613.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp [WMG] managed to generate an average of $87,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.68.

Earnings analysis for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp go to 9.51%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Music Group Corp [WMG]

The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.