Wall Street Analyst Initiated Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [NASDAQ: WYNN] closed the trading session at $86.06 on 11/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.12, while the highest price level was $87.14. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Operating revenues were $1.67 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $782.2 million from $889.7 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $116.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $142.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted net loss per share was $1.03 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net loss per share of $1.27 for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $530.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $173.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.35 percent and weekly performance of -5.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, WYNN reached to a volume of 3018950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $118.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYNN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.61.

WYNN stock trade performance evaluation

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.10, while it was recorded at 86.13 for the last single week of trading, and 102.24 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.28.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.49. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$15,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.66.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. [WYNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WYNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WYNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.