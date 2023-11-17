Volcon Inc [VLCN] Is Currently -64.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Volcon Inc [NASDAQ: VLCN] loss -64.52% or -0.42 points to close at $0.23 with a heavy trading volume of 9437225 shares. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Volcon, Inc. Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The offering consists of 42,857,142 Common Units or Pre-funded Units, each consisting of one share of common stock or one pre-funded warrant (“Pre-Funded Warrant”) to purchase one share of common stock, 0.35 of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.55 per share (or 130% of the price of each Common Unit sold in the offering) or pursuant to an alternative cashless exercise option, which warrant will expire on the five-year anniversary of the original issuance date (the “Series A Warrants”) and 0.35 of a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.84 per share (or 200% of the price of each Common Unit sold in the offering), which warrant will expire on the five-year anniversary of the original issuance date (the “Series B Warrants” and together with the Serie s A Warrants, the “Warrants”). The purchase price of each Common Unit is $0.42, and each Pre-Funded Unit is $0.41999 (which is equal to the public offering price per Common Unit to be sold in the offering minus $0.00001). The Pre-Funded Warrants will be immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. For each Pre-Funded Unit sold in the offering, the number of Common Units in the offering will be decreased on a one-for-one basis. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock and/or Pre-Funded Warrants, representing up to 15% of the number of Common Stock and/or Pre-Funded Warrants sold in the offering, and additional Warrants representing up to 15% of the Warrants sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

It opened the trading session at $0.28, the shares rose to $0.291 and dropped to $0.2025, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLCN points out that the company has recorded -95.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 64.06% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 63.64K shares, VLCN reached to a volume of 9437225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Volcon Inc [VLCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for VLCN stock

Volcon Inc [VLCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.44. With this latest performance, VLCN shares dropped by -83.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.71 for Volcon Inc [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6527, while it was recorded at 0.6393 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2460 for the last 200 days.

Volcon Inc [VLCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volcon Inc [VLCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -705.21 and a Gross Margin at -221.25. Volcon Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -752.97.

Return on Total Capital for VLCN is now -227.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -686.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -986.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -183.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Volcon Inc [VLCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,985.24. Additionally, VLCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Volcon Inc [VLCN] managed to generate an average of -$658,373 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Volcon Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Volcon Inc [VLCN]

