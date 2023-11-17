VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] Stock trading around $2.61 per share: What’s Next?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] plunged by -$0.93 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.75 during the day while it closed the day at $2.61. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that VNET Announces US$299 Million Strategic Investment from Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that Success Flow International Investment Limited (“Success Flow”) and Choice Faith Group Holdings Limited (“Choice Faith”) have entered into an investment agreement (the “Investment Agreement”) with VNET to make an equity investment in an aggregate amount of US$299 million (the “Proposed Investment”) in the Company. Both Success Flow and Choice Faith are beneficially owned by Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Limited (“SDHG,” 00412.HK), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, (i) Success Flow will make an equity investment of US$209.3 million in the Company by subscribing for 455,296,932 newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company and (ii) Choice Faith will make an equity investment of US$89.7 million in the Company by subscribing for 195,127,260 newly issued Class A ordinary shares of the Company, both in cash at a subscription price of US$0.4597 per Class A ordinary share of the Company, or US$2.7582 per American depositary share (“ADS”) of the Company. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Immediately after the closing of the Proposed Investment, Success Flow and Choice Faith will hold approximately 29.5% and 12.6% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares and Class A ordinary shares in the form of ADSs that are reserved for issuance upon the exercise of share incentive awards), respectively, and approximately 25.0% and 10.7% of the voting power, respectively The consummation of the Proposed Investment is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including, among others, shareholders’ approval of SDHG, and the clearance of PRC anti-monopoly filing. The closing of the Proposed Investment is expected to occur around the end of 2023 or January 2024. Success Flow agrees to be restricted from transferring or otherwise disposing of any Class A ordinary shares of the Company acquired in the Proposed Investment within three years after the closing, subject to certain conditions.

VNET Group Inc ADR stock has also loss -28.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VNET stock has declined by -16.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.40% and lost -53.97% year-on date.

The market cap for VNET stock reached $374.07 million, with 143.32 million shares outstanding and 129.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 8773954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

VNET stock trade performance evaluation

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.69. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.87 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. VNET Group Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.98.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.38. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 194.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$34,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]: Institutional Ownership

