Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] Stock trading around $3.64 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc [NASDAQ: VTNR] loss -8.54% on the last trading session, reaching $3.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:31 AM that Vertex Energy Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results today, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call are included at the end of this release.

Vertex Energy Inc represents 93.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $340.38 million with the latest information. VTNR stock price has been found in the range of $3.605 to $3.905.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 2976872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.31. With this latest performance, VTNR shares dropped by -25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.97 for Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.50, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 6.28 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.89 and a Gross Margin at +9.47. Vertex Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.61.

Return on Total Capital for VTNR is now 38.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.48. Additionally, VTNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR] managed to generate an average of -$34,276 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 140.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.48.Vertex Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vertex Energy Inc [VTNR]

