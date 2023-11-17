UBS lifts CarGurus Inc [CARG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CarGurus Inc [NASDAQ: CARG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.26%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that CarGurus to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:.

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 14th at 1:20 PM ET.

Over the last 12 months, CARG stock rose by 38.24%. The one-year CarGurus Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.18. The average equity rating for CARG stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.26 billion, with 101.64 million shares outstanding and 82.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 941.72K shares, CARG stock reached a trading volume of 2668377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CarGurus Inc [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $23.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.83.

CARG Stock Performance Analysis:

CarGurus Inc [CARG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, CARG shares gained by 12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.88 for CarGurus Inc [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarGurus Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. CarGurus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.71.

Return on Total Capital for CARG is now 13.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarGurus Inc [CARG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.04. Additionally, CARG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarGurus Inc [CARG] managed to generate an average of $138,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.CarGurus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.83 and a Current Ratio set at 4.83.

CARG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc go to 13.00%.

CarGurus Inc [CARG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CARG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CARG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.