Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS] Is Currently -2.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tenaris S.A. ADR [NYSE: TS] loss -2.81% or -0.97 points to close at $33.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3096276 shares. The company report on November 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM that Tenaris to Commence a USD 300 million First Tranche of its USD 1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program.

The Bank will make its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of Tenaris’s ordinary shares independently of and uninfluenced by Tenaris and will act in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Regulations”). Under the buyback agreement, purchases of shares may continue during any closed periods of Tenaris in accordance with the Regulations.

It opened the trading session at $34.48, the shares rose to $34.60 and dropped to $33.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TS points out that the company has recorded 25.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, TS reached to a volume of 3096276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $40.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. ADR is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for TS stock

Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.55, while it was recorded at 34.52 for the last single week of trading, and 30.94 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. Tenaris S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.71.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 23.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.05. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS] managed to generate an average of $96,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Tenaris S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.94.

Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. ADR go to -1.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tenaris S.A. ADR [TS]

The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.