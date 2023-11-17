Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG] Revenue clocked in at $50.97 billion, up 19.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [NYSE: SMFG] price surged by 1.58 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM that ITE Management L.P. Affiliate Agrees to Acquire SMBC Rail Services.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (collectively, SMBC Group, President and Group CEO Jun Ohta) and ITE Management L.P. (ITE), an investment firm specializing in industrial transportation assets and infrastructure, announced today that an affiliate of ITE has agreed to acquire SMBC Rail Services LLC (SMBC RS) from SMBC Americas Holdings, Inc. (SMBCAH), a member of SMBC Group. Following the closing of the acquisition, it is expected that the SMBC RS railcars and certain other assets of SMBC RS will be transferred to American Industrial Transport, Inc. (AITX). AITX is a railcar services solution provider and SMBC RS is a premier, full-service lessor of rolling stock, offering comprehensive rail leasing solutions in North America. The transaction is subject to customary conditions to closing, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Over the past ten years, SMBC Group has transformed SMBC RS through ongoing fleet reinvestment, repositioning, organic growth, and acquisition. Today, SMBC RS’ diversification strategy across a broad customer base and end markets has accelerated its ability to serve a wider range of clients with enhanced capabilities. With a decade of continuous investment by SMBC, SMBC RS has maintained its competitiveness in the railcar business.

A sum of 2737568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.79M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR shares reached a high of $9.68 and dropped to a low of $9.575 until finishing in the latest session at $9.62.

The one-year SMFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.93. The average equity rating for SMFG stock is currently 1.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMFG shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

SMFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.25. With this latest performance, SMFG shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

SMFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR go to 6.30%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR [SMFG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.