Stifel lifts W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W & T Offshore Inc [NYSE: WTI] slipped around -0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.64 at the close of the session, down -2.93%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that W&T Offshore Announces Implementation of Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Tracy W. Krohn, W&T’s Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We have maintained our commitment to a highly successful strategy sharply focused on free cash flow generation for many years now. As a result of our strong asset base and operational execution, our balance sheet is in excellent condition with significant cash on hand. We felt now was the right time to return a portion of the strong cash flow we generate each quarter directly to our shareholders to enhance the return on their investment. We are very pleased to implement a cash dividend program with an initial cash payment in December.”.

W & T Offshore Inc stock is now -34.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.73 and lowest of $3.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.76, which means current price is +3.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 4675620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W & T Offshore Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W & T Offshore Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 53.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.30 and a Gross Margin at +57.31. W & T Offshore Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.10.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 75.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 79.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9,242.76. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,594.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W & T Offshore Inc [WTI] managed to generate an average of $633,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.W & T Offshore Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Insider trade positions for W & T Offshore Inc [WTI]

The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.