SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] is -25.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.00 during the day while it closed the day at $11.71. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM that SSR Mining Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS (1).

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

ATTRIBUTABLE AND ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.07 AND $0.26, RESPECTIVELY.

SSR Mining Inc stock has also loss -0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SSRM stock has declined by -17.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.65% and lost -25.27% year-on date.

The market cap for SSRM stock reached $2.39 billion, with 206.65 million shares outstanding and 202.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, SSRM reached a trading volume of 2771062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $17.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

SSRM stock trade performance evaluation

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.04 for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.11. SSR Mining Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Total Capital for SSRM is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.36. Additionally, SSRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] managed to generate an average of $55,548 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.SSR Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SSRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SSRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.