SLM Corp. [SLM] Revenue clocked in at $2.70 billion, down -13.25% YTD: What’s Next?

SLM Corp. [NASDAQ: SLM] price plunged by -4.26 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Sallie Mae Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors.

Dr. Janaki Akella, Christopher T. Leech, and Shannon Watkins Bring Decades of Experience in Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Growth Strategy to the Board.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced the appointments of Dr. Janaki Akella, Christopher T. Leech, and Shannon Watkins to its board of directors, effective Jan. 2, 2024.

A sum of 4849667 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.92M shares. SLM Corp. shares reached a high of $15.055 and dropped to a low of $14.37 until finishing in the latest session at $14.40.

The one-year SLM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.09. The average equity rating for SLM stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SLM Corp. [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $16.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SLM Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.50.

SLM Stock Performance Analysis:

SLM Corp. [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for SLM Corp. [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.79, while it was recorded at 14.84 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SLM Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corp. [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.11 and a Gross Margin at +83.37. SLM Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.79.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 10.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corp. [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 303.14. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 354.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corp. [SLM] managed to generate an average of $275,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

SLM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corp. go to 29.58%.

SLM Corp. [SLM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SLM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SLM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.