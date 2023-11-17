SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] Is Currently 6.11 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] gained 6.11% or 0.03 points to close at $0.60 with a heavy trading volume of 4333246 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM that SeaStar Medical Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

“Recent clinical and regulatory successes have significantly improved and strengthened our company’s prospects,” said Eric Schlorff, SeaStar Medical CEO. “We are addressing the remaining administrative steps outlined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of the Selective Cytopheretic Device Pediatric (SCD-PED) for children with acute kidney injury (AKI) and sepsis or septic condition requiring continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT). Preparations with our distribution partner Nuwellis are underway for commercial launch, which we expect to occur during the first quarter of 2024 following the receipt of the formal Approval Order from the FDA expected between December 2023 and January 2024. It is highly gratifying to be on the cusp of approval to bring the lifesaving benefits of our device to critically ill children.

It opened the trading session at $0.5738, the shares rose to $0.608 and dropped to $0.5401, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICU points out that the company has recorded -7.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -275.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.78M shares, ICU reached to a volume of 4333246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for ICU stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, ICU shares dropped by -22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5355, while it was recorded at 0.5857 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1814 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ICU is now -19.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.58. Additionally, ICU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,484.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 185.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] managed to generate an average of -$2,557,000 per employee.SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]

