Seaport Research Partners lifts Squarespace Inc [SQSP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Squarespace Inc [NYSE: SQSP] traded at a low on 11/16/23, posting a -5.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.71. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM that Squarespace Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock.

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) (“Squarespace” or the “Company”), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, today announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”) by General Atlantic (the “selling stockholder”). The selling stockholder granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by the selling stockholder. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as the lead book-running manager and as underwriter for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2711045 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Squarespace Inc stands at 3.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for SQSP stock reached $3.90 billion, with 87.75 million shares outstanding and 51.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 563.83K shares, SQSP reached a trading volume of 2711045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Squarespace Inc [SQSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQSP shares is $35.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Squarespace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Squarespace Inc is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SQSP in the course of the last twelve months was 20.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

How has SQSP stock performed recently?

Squarespace Inc [SQSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, SQSP shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for Squarespace Inc [SQSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.27, while it was recorded at 29.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.32 for the last 200 days.

Squarespace Inc [SQSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Squarespace Inc [SQSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +79.92. Squarespace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.09.

Return on Total Capital for SQSP is now 3.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.68. Additionally, SQSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 191.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Squarespace Inc [SQSP] managed to generate an average of -$140,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 69.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Squarespace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings analysis for Squarespace Inc [SQSP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQSP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Squarespace Inc go to 11.20%.

Insider trade positions for Squarespace Inc [SQSP]

The top three institutional holders of SQSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SQSP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SQSP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.