Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] gain 13.83% so far this year. What now?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: SGBX] traded at a high on 11/16/23, posting a 82.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.73. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Safe & Green Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results; Manufacturing & Construction Services Revenue Increases 48% Over the Same Period Last Year.

Company to Host Conference Call Today, November 14th, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (details below).

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 39734860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at 64.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.25%.

The market cap for SGBX stock reached $12.12 million, with 12.59 million shares outstanding and 10.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 484.50K shares, SGBX reached a trading volume of 39734860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGBX shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe & Green Holdings Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has SGBX stock performed recently?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.00. With this latest performance, SGBX shares gained by 58.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7167, while it was recorded at 0.4778 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9512 for the last 200 days.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.64 and a Gross Margin at -11.21. Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGBX is now -30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.70. Additionally, SGBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX] managed to generate an average of -$554,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

Insider trade positions for Safe & Green Holdings Corp [SGBX]

The top three institutional holders of SGBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SGBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SGBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.