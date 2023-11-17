Phillips 66 [PSX] moved down -1.70: Why It’s Important

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.62%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 1:49 PM that Phillips 66® Continues Bedlam Series Partnership with Dustin Lynch’s Free Pre-Game Concert Celebrating Rivalry and Debut of Phillips 66® GO GO GO Campaign.

Dustin Lynch takes center stage before the highly anticipated final Big 12 rivalry game between The University of Oklahoma at Oklahoma State University.

As the college football season reaches its peak, Phillips 66® proudly sponsors the Bedlam Series, with the game being the final Big 12 tussle between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State due to conference re-alignment.

Over the last 12 months, PSX stock rose by 2.18%. The one-year Phillips 66 stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.74. The average equity rating for PSX stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.95 billion, with 465.84 million shares outstanding and 438.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, PSX stock reached a trading volume of 4559616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $131.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

PSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, PSX shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.84, while it was recorded at 114.33 for the last single week of trading, and 105.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.92 and a Gross Margin at +7.51. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.47.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now 22.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.77. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of $847,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

PSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -7.90%.

Phillips 66 [PSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.