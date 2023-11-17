Organon & Co. [OGN] Stock trading around $10.95 per share: What’s Next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] slipped around -0.61 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.95 at the close of the session, down -5.28%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Samsung Bioepis & Organon Announce FDA Acceptance of Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Interchangeability Designation for HADLIMA™ (adalimumab-bwwd), a Biosimilar to Humira®.

sBLA based on Phase 4 study which assessed pharmacokinetic similarity between two treatment groups: multi-switching group alternating between Humira and high-concentration HADLIMA vs. Humira-continued group.

Filing acceptance reinforces Samsung Bioepis and Organon’s commitment to provide better access to biologic medicines for patients in the United States.

Organon & Co. stock is now -60.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.535 and lowest of $10.905 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.43, which means current price is +0.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 4185349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Organon & Co. [OGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $21.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

How has OGN stock performed recently?

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -32.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.93 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.99, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 20.94 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.84 and a Gross Margin at +63.07. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for OGN is now 21.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.49. Additionally, OGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Organon & Co. [OGN] managed to generate an average of $91,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Organon & Co. [OGN]

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock