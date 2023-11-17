Oneok Inc. [OKE] moved down -0.91: Why It’s Important

Oneok Inc. [NYSE: OKE] loss -0.91% or -0.6 points to close at $65.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3224583 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ONEOK to Participate in BofA Securities Global Energy Conference.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference on Nov. 15, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

ONEOK management will participate in a fireside chat session at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time).

It opened the trading session at $65.65, the shares rose to $66.20 and dropped to $64.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OKE points out that the company has recorded 12.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, OKE reached to a volume of 3224583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oneok Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $74.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Oneok Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oneok Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for OKE stock

Oneok Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Oneok Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.93, while it was recorded at 65.28 for the last single week of trading, and 64.35 for the last 200 days.

Oneok Inc. [OKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oneok Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. Oneok Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oneok Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.33. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oneok Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $580,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Oneok Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Oneok Inc. [OKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oneok Inc. go to 11.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oneok Inc. [OKE]

The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.