Novartis AG ADR [NVS] is 9.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novartis AG ADR [NYSE: NVS] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $94.27 during the day while it closed the day at $94.06. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Novartis data show potential of remibrutinib as an oral treatment for chronic spontaneous urticaria providing significant symptom improvement as early as Week 2.

In pivotal Phase III trials, remibrutinib – a highly selective, oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor – demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in urticaria activity vs placebo1.

Treatment with remibrutinib led to significant improvement in symptom control, as early as Week 2 and sustained up to Week 121.

Novartis AG ADR stock has also gained 0.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVS stock has declined by -1.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.95% and gained 9.57% year-on date.

The market cap for NVS stock reached $187.50 billion, with 2.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, NVS reached a trading volume of 2927296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novartis AG ADR [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $108.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Novartis AG ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG ADR is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.83.

NVS stock trade performance evaluation

Novartis AG ADR [NVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Novartis AG ADR [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.36, while it was recorded at 94.08 for the last single week of trading, and 96.71 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG ADR [NVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG ADR [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Novartis AG ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 13.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG ADR [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.03. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG ADR [NVS] managed to generate an average of $65,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Novartis AG ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novartis AG ADR [NVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG ADR go to 7.36%.

Novartis AG ADR [NVS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.