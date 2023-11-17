Monness Crespi & Hardt slashes price target on Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] – find out why.

Childrens Place Inc [NASDAQ: PLCE] slipped around -7.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $21.45 at the close of the session, down -24.89%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that The Children’s Place Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Reports Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.05 versus $3.26 in Q3 2022.

Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS of $3.22 versus $3.33 in Q3 2022.

Childrens Place Inc stock is now -41.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLCE Stock saw the intraday high of $23.45 and lowest of $20.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.88, which means current price is +50.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 498.16K shares, PLCE reached a trading volume of 3779718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLCE shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Childrens Place Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Childrens Place Inc is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has PLCE stock performed recently?

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.66. With this latest performance, PLCE shares dropped by -23.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.84, while it was recorded at 25.14 for the last single week of trading, and 29.41 for the last 200 days.

Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.24 and a Gross Margin at +27.08. Childrens Place Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.07.

Return on Total Capital for PLCE is now 0.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.95. Additionally, PLCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Childrens Place Inc [PLCE] managed to generate an average of -$101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.Childrens Place Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Childrens Place Inc go to -7.10%.

Insider trade positions for Childrens Place Inc [PLCE]

The top three institutional holders of PLCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.