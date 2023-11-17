Metlife Inc [MET] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $71

Metlife Inc [NYSE: MET] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $62.03 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf and CFO John McCallion to Speak at the Goldman Sachs 2023 US Financial Services Conference.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and chief executive officer, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, MetLife, Inc., and head of MetLife Investment Management, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2023 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, beginning at approximately 8:40 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https://cc.webcasts.com/gold006/120523a_js/?entity=17_FE6C08E. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event concludes and will remain available until Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website.

Metlife Inc represents 779.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.91 billion with the latest information. MET stock price has been found in the range of $61.61 to $62.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 3748288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Metlife Inc [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Metlife Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metlife Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for MET stock

Metlife Inc [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.09 for Metlife Inc [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.00, while it was recorded at 61.44 for the last single week of trading, and 60.56 for the last 200 days.

Metlife Inc [MET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Metlife Inc [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43. Metlife Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.63.

Return on Total Capital for MET is now 1.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Metlife Inc [MET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, MET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Metlife Inc [MET] managed to generate an average of $56,422 per employee.Metlife Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.98.

Metlife Inc [MET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Metlife Inc go to 9.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Metlife Inc [MET]

The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.