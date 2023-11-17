Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $226

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [NYSE: MMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.22%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Marsh McLennan collaborates with Ukrainian government, banks, and insurers to provide cost-effective insurance for Black Sea grain shipments.

Public-private partnership will enable grain exports from Ukraine at scale and support global food security.

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, in collaboration with the Ukrainian government, the Export Credit Agency of Ukraine, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank and DZ Bank, today announced the launch of a new facility – Unity – to provide affordable insurance supporting the export of grain and other critical food supplies globally from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

Over the last 12 months, MMC stock rose by 21.21%. The one-year Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.78. The average equity rating for MMC stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.79 billion, with 494.79 million shares outstanding and 492.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, MMC stock reached a trading volume of 3358922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMC shares is $206.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.33.

MMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, MMC shares gained by 4.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.25, while it was recorded at 198.50 for the last single week of trading, and 181.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.39. Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.79.

Return on Total Capital for MMC is now 17.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.06. Additionally, MMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 122.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] managed to generate an average of $35,882 per employee.Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

MMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. go to 11.00%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. [MMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.