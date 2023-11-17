Marpai Inc [MRAI] is -65.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Marpai Inc [NASDAQ: MRAI] gained 58.06% or 0.36 points to close at $0.98 with a heavy trading volume of 28440632 shares. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM that MARPAI, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Continued year over year growth related to our acquisition of Maestro Health.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Further identification and implementation of synergies and opportunities continue as a result of the acquisition.

It opened the trading session at $0.5699, the shares rose to $1.63 and dropped to $0.5556, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRAI points out that the company has recorded -61.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -196.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, MRAI reached to a volume of 28440632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marpai Inc [MRAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marpai Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for MRAI stock

Marpai Inc [MRAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 158.78. With this latest performance, MRAI shares gained by 81.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.87 for Marpai Inc [MRAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6058, while it was recorded at 0.7129 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1443 for the last 200 days.

Marpai Inc [MRAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marpai Inc [MRAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Marpai Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.74.

Return on Total Capital for MRAI is now -121.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -126.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marpai Inc [MRAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.17. Additionally, MRAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marpai Inc [MRAI] managed to generate an average of -$87,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Marpai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Marpai Inc [MRAI]

The top three institutional holders of MRAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MRAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MRAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.