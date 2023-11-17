Market cap of WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] reaches 5.61M – now what?

WaveDancer Inc [NASDAQ: WAVD] traded at a high on 11/16/23, posting a 76.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.79. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:15 AM that WaveDancer Announces Merger Agreement with Firefly Neuroscience.

– Merger to create NASDAQ-listed, commercial-stage AI-Enabled medical technology company focused on bringing FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics platform to NASDAQ Capital Markets.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24324261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WaveDancer Inc stands at 16.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.97%.

The market cap for WAVD stock reached $5.61 million, with 1.92 million shares outstanding and 1.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.38K shares, WAVD reached a trading volume of 24324261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for WaveDancer Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has WAVD stock performed recently?

WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 121.43. With this latest performance, WAVD shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4300, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0800 for the last 200 days.

WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.49 and a Gross Margin at +9.46. WaveDancer Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -147.68.

Return on Total Capital for WAVD is now -75.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.99. Additionally, WAVD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WaveDancer Inc [WAVD] managed to generate an average of -$334,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.WaveDancer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Insider trade positions for WaveDancer Inc [WAVD]

The top three institutional holders of WAVD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WAVD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WAVD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.