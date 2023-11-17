Market cap of Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU] reaches 318.00M – now what?

Sculptor Capital Management Inc [NYSE: SCU] loss -0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $12.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2023 at 5:34 PM that Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Sculptor Capital Stockholders Vote “For” Merger With Rithm Capital Corp.

Sculptor Board of Directors Recommends Stockholders to Vote “FOR” the Proposed Transaction at Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 16, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU) (“Sculptor”) today announced that leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis’) recommend that Sculptor stockholders vote “FOR” its proposed merger with Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) (“Rithm”) at Sculptor’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on November 16, 2023.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc represents 23.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $318.00 million with the latest information. SCU stock price has been found in the range of $12.72 to $12.765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 365.35K shares, SCU reached a trading volume of 2910262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCU shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sculptor Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sculptor Capital Management Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for SCU stock

Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, SCU shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.20, while it was recorded at 12.71 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.39 and a Gross Margin at +92.93. Sculptor Capital Management Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.30.

Return on Total Capital for SCU is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.75. Additionally, SCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU] managed to generate an average of -$47,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sculptor Capital Management Inc go to -1.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sculptor Capital Management Inc [SCU]

The top three institutional holders of SCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SCU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SCU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.