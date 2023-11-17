Market cap of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] reaches 116.74B – now what?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$2.57. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that LOWE’S ANNOUNCES 2023 VENDOR PARTNERS OF THE YEAR.

Lowe’s recognizes Hixson Lumber, PrimeSource and GE Appliances as This Year’s Outstanding Suppliers; Trex named Lowe’s Sustainability Partner of the Year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced today it has named Hixson Lumber, GE Appliances and PrimeSource as the company’s 2023 Vendor Partners of the Year. The suppliers were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality products, innovation, value and service to Lowe’s customers.

A sum of 2705373 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.66M shares. Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares reached a high of $205.69 and dropped to a low of $200.85 until finishing in the latest session at $202.28.

The one-year LOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.49. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $233.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.46, while it was recorded at 199.56 for the last single week of trading, and 209.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Cos., Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.04 and a Gross Margin at +31.41. Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.61.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 52.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.39. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $20,899 per employee.Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 5.50%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.