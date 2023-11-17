Market cap of Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] reaches 25.02B – now what?

Dollar Tree Inc [NASDAQ: DLTR] price plunged by -4.23 percent to reach at -$5.02. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 ended October 28, 2023, before the stock market opens on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, followed by a conference call for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. EST. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rick Dreiling and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Davis will discuss the company’s results and lead a question-and-answer session.

A sum of 2895886 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Dollar Tree Inc shares reached a high of $115.88 and dropped to a low of $112.40 until finishing in the latest session at $113.70.

The one-year DLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.17. The average equity rating for DLTR stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $147.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 48.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.41, while it was recorded at 115.09 for the last single week of trading, and 136.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar Tree Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.03 and a Gross Margin at +31.43. Dollar Tree Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.70.

Return on Total Capital for DLTR is now 12.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.71. Additionally, DLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] managed to generate an average of $7,785 per employee.Dollar Tree Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.48.

DLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc go to 19.74%.

Dollar Tree Inc [DLTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.