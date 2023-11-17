Market cap of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] reaches 10.13M – now what?

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: CMMB] price surged by 33.93 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Chemomab Therapeutics Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for CM-101 for the Treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

—CM-101’s Unique Dual Anti-Fibrotic and Anti-Inflammatory Activity Has Disease Modifying Potential in this Poorly Treated Condition—.

—CM-101’s Phase 2 SPRING Trial in PSC is Advancing Towards Completion of Enrollment with Top-line Readout Expected in 2H 2024—.

A sum of 76657275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.54K shares. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR shares reached a high of $1.08 and dropped to a low of $0.67 until finishing in the latest session at $0.82.

The one-year CMMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.29. The average equity rating for CMMB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMMB shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

CMMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.86. With this latest performance, CMMB shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8586, while it was recorded at 0.6334 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3612 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CMMB is now -57.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.59. Additionally, CMMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] managed to generate an average of -$744,266 per employee.Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.06 and a Current Ratio set at 4.06.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd ADR [CMMB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CMMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.