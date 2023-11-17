Market cap of Aclarion Inc [ACON] reaches 2.88M – now what?

Aclarion Inc [NASDAQ: ACON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.08% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aclarion Announces Achievement of Goal to Enroll 10 Leading Spine Surgery Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to Support Nociscan Adoption.

Recruitment of a panel of leading KOL surgeons who believe Nociscan can improve the diagnosis and treatment of discogenic low back pain is a critical step to establishing Nociscan as standard of care.

Aclarion’s KOL panel represents spine surgeons at some of the largest and most influential academic centers and private practices in the country, including leaders of national societies that advocate for protocols to improve clinical treatments.

Over the last 12 months, ACON stock dropped by -64.57%. The one-year Aclarion Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.33. The average equity rating for ACON stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.88 million, with 7.86 million shares outstanding and 4.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 100.04K shares, ACON stock reached a trading volume of 3236803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aclarion Inc [ACON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACON shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACON stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aclarion Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.01.

ACON Stock Performance Analysis:

Aclarion Inc [ACON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ACON shares dropped by -36.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Aclarion Inc [ACON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3979, while it was recorded at 0.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6473 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aclarion Inc Fundamentals:

Aclarion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 0.15.

Aclarion Inc [ACON] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ACON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ACON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ACON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.