Market Analysts see Entergy Corp. [ETR] gaining to $117. Time to buy?

Entergy Corp. [NYSE: ETR] gained 0.54% or 0.53 points to close at $98.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3432894 shares. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM that Entergy Announces New Partnership To Address the Racial Wealth Gap, Empower HBCU Students for Future Success.

Pilot program will provide students at Dillard, SUNO and Xavier access to financial aid, resources and investment accounts to build a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

It opened the trading session at $99.20, the shares rose to $99.41 and dropped to $98.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETR points out that the company has recorded -2.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ETR reached to a volume of 3432894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Entergy Corp. [ETR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $106.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Entergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corp. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.19.

Trading performance analysis for ETR stock

Entergy Corp. [ETR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, ETR shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Entergy Corp. [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.05, while it was recorded at 97.44 for the last single week of trading, and 100.52 for the last 200 days.

Entergy Corp. [ETR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corp. [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +22.04. Entergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.97.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 4.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corp. [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.91. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corp. [ETR] managed to generate an average of $93,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Entergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Entergy Corp. [ETR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corp. go to 6.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Entergy Corp. [ETR]

The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ETR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ETR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.