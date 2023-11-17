Market Analysts see Bumble Inc [BMBL] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Bumble Inc [NASDAQ: BMBL] traded at a low on 11/16/23, posting a -3.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.48. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bumble Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Total Revenue Increased 18% to $276 MillionBumble App Revenue Increased 23% to $222 MillionBumble App Paying Users Increased 25% to 2.6 Million; Grew 147,000 Quarter Over QuarterNet Earnings of $23.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $75.3 MillionShare Repurchase Program Increased to $300 Million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2047524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bumble Inc stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.74%.

The market cap for BMBL stock reached $1.98 billion, with 129.77 million shares outstanding and 97.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 2047524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bumble Inc [BMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.97.

How has BMBL stock performed recently?

Bumble Inc [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.83 for Bumble Inc [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.27, while it was recorded at 14.50 for the last single week of trading, and 17.60 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.90 and a Gross Margin at +62.46. Bumble Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.83.

Return on Total Capital for BMBL is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bumble Inc [BMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.43. Additionally, BMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bumble Inc [BMBL] managed to generate an average of -$83,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Bumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.97 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc [BMBL]

