Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] Revenue clocked in at $31.35 billion, up 5.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Manulife Financial Corp. [NYSE: MFC] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$0.18. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Manulife Investment Management to Acquire Multi-Sector Alternative Credit Manager CQS.

Manulife Investment Management has signed an agreement to acquire multi-sector alternative credit manager CQS. Upon completion of the transaction, Manulife Investment Management will acquire the CQS credit platform and the CQS brand.

The acquisition of London-based CQS will give the clients of both Manulife Investment Management and CQS enhanced access to their complementary global investment solutions. Manulife Investment Management will retain CQS’s rigorous investment philosophy and process and bring its differentiated capabilities to new investors while scaling its distribution footprint across broader client segments and geographies. CQS and its clients will benefit from Manulife Investment Management’s strong capital base to continuously invest in the business and support growth across its strategies. The CQS credit platform has approximately US$13.5 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2023.

A sum of 2680065 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Manulife Financial Corp. shares reached a high of $19.0302 and dropped to a low of $18.80 until finishing in the latest session at $18.81.

The one-year MFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.02. The average equity rating for MFC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $21.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.47.

MFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.79 for Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 18.82 for the last single week of trading, and 18.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Manulife Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.35. Manulife Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.89.

Return on Total Capital for MFC is now 15.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.04. Additionally, MFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] managed to generate an average of $182,350 per employee.Manulife Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

MFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corp. go to 2.84%.

Manulife Financial Corp. [MFC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.