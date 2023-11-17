LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] Is Currently -1.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LyondellBasell Industries NV [NYSE: LYB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.77%. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM that LyondellBasell Collaborates on Innovative Paving Project Using Recycled Plastic.

LyondellBasell along with the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced the use of the equivalent of 520,000 plastic retail bags to pave 4,875 square yards of parking lot at the Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV LLC. The project utilized 8,000 pounds of LyondellBasell CirculenRevive polymers, sourced from plastic waste utilizing advanced recycling process. The asphalt project is an example of LyondellBasell’s commitment to end plastic waste in the environment that would otherwise end up in landfills or even the environment.

“LyondellBasell continues to advance sustainability and fosters innovative solutions that will transform the plastics industry,” said Armando Lara, site manager of the Louisiana Integrated PolyEthylene JV Site. “Projects like this are exciting testaments to the capabilities we have to reuse products through recycling that would otherwise go to waste.”.

Over the last 12 months, LYB stock rose by 12.84%. The one-year LyondellBasell Industries NV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.35. The average equity rating for LYB stock is currently 2.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.21 billion, with 325.72 million shares outstanding and 258.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, LYB stock reached a trading volume of 2539930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $101.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries NV is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

LYB Stock Performance Analysis:

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.06, while it was recorded at 95.48 for the last single week of trading, and 93.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LyondellBasell Industries NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.44. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] managed to generate an average of $201,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

LYB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries NV go to -3.18%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LYB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LYB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.