Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] fell -2.28% so far this year. What now?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $21.165 during the day while it closed the day at $20.57. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Kite Realty Group Trust Reports Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results.

Company raises 2023 guidance Leased approximately 1.4 million square feet at 14.2% comparable blended cash leasing spreads Same Property NOI increased by 4.7% on a year-over-year basis Acquired Prestonwood Place (Dallas, TX) for $81.0 million Received a ‘Positive’ credit rating outlook upgrade from S&P Global Ratings.

- Advertisements -

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock has also loss -0.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KRG stock has declined by -6.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.29% and lost -2.28% year-on date.

The market cap for KRG stock reached $4.51 billion, with 219.19 million shares outstanding and 217.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 2464349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.53.

KRG stock trade performance evaluation

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.21, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.37 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +15.70. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.72. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$53,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.