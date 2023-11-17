Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] Stock trading around $0.30 per share: What’s Next?

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [NASDAQ: HUBC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.94%. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Hub Security Forecasts Over $10 Million in New Contracts in 2024 from a Key Contract with Top US Enterprise AI Firm in Groundbreaking Big4 Project.

Renowned for its cutting-edge AI applications, the collaborating Blackswan Technologies delivers a robust suite of cognitive computing capabilities that empower financial institutions and data-driven organizations. With a proven track record of providing comprehensive solutions to some of the world’s largest Professional Services Integrators and financial institutions, including major banks, this supplier stands at the forefront of technological innovation. [.

Over the last 12 months, HUBC stock dropped by -97.87%.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.90 million, with 88.79 million shares outstanding and 42.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.06M shares, HUBC stock reached a trading volume of 4178290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HUBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -33.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3970, while it was recorded at 0.3436 for the last single week of trading.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd [HUBC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.