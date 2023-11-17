Herbalife Ltd [HLF] fell -14.65% so far this year. What now?

Herbalife Ltd [NYSE: HLF] slipped around -0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.70 at the close of the session, down -3.27%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 3:55 PM that The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recognize Herbalife’s Lifestyle Intervention Program as a Certified Diabetes Prevention Program.

Herbalife Encourages Consumers to Take Action in November to Prevent Diabetes.

In support of November being Diabetes Prevention Month, Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, announced today that its Lifestyle Intervention Program is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States as complying with their standards for a CDC Certified Diabetes Prevention Program.

Herbalife Ltd stock is now -14.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLF Stock saw the intraday high of $13.10 and lowest of $12.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.33, which means current price is +14.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, HLF reached a trading volume of 2685583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Herbalife Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Ltd is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

Herbalife Ltd [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -17.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Herbalife Ltd [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 15.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Ltd [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.86. Herbalife Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for HLF is now 32.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.52. Additionally, HLF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 176.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Herbalife Ltd [HLF] managed to generate an average of $31,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 64.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Herbalife Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Ltd go to -0.50%.

There are 92 institutional holders of HLF stocks.