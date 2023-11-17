For Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX], Analyst sees a rise to $382. What next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: VRTX] plunged by -$6.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $352.06 during the day while it closed the day at $343.00. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 1:45 AM that Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Announce Authorization of the First CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Edited Therapy, CASGEVY™ (exagamglogene autotemcel), by the United Kingdom MHRA for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia.

– First regulatory authorization of a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy in the world –.

– CASGEVY is indicated for the treatment of sickle cell disease in patients 12 years of age and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises who have the βS/βS, βS/β+ or βS/β0 genotype, for whom hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is appropriate and a human leukocyte antigen matched related hematopoietic stem cell donor is not available -.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock has also loss -6.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRTX stock has declined by -0.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.04% and gained 18.78% year-on date.

The market cap for VRTX stock reached $88.38 billion, with 257.01 million shares outstanding and 256.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, VRTX reached a trading volume of 3093060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $398.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is set at 9.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 360.13, while it was recorded at 362.97 for the last single week of trading, and 337.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.64 and a Gross Margin at +87.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.97.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 31.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.47. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $692,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 4.08.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. go to 10.70%.

The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.